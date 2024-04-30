Public Mobile’s $15 Low-Cost Plan Appears to Go Against the CRTC

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Last week we told you Telus-owned Public Mobile removed its 3G plans, shifting everything to 4G, marking a similar move like Bell-owned Lucky Mobile.

But part of the change saw the $15 low-cost plan from Public Mobile also axe its 250MB of data. While the data was removed, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international messaging was added.

According to the CRTC, the removal of the 250MB data by Public Mobile appears to go against what is required for “low-cost plans”.

The CRTC in 2021 demanded wireless carriers implement low-cost plans at $15/month with at least 100 minutes and 250MB of data. You can see the highlighted data in our screenshot below:

crtc low cost plan

Comparing Public Mobile to Lucky Mobile and Chatr (Rogers), we see its rivals still have 250MB of data for its $15 low-cost plan after auto-pay:

low cost lucky chatr public

Telus-owned Koodo is still offering a $15/250MB 3G plan with 100 Canada-wide minutes and unlimited incoming minutes.

“The CRTC wants Canadians to have better access to affordable wireless services for their cell phones and other mobile devices,” said the Commission at the time.

“We are therefore expecting Bell, Rogers, Telus and SaskTel to offer and promote low-cost and occasional-use plans. These providers are expected to offer the following by July 14, 2021,” says its website.

We reached out to Telus on the weekend seeking clarification but have yet to hear back. Stay tuned for updates.

