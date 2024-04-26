Public Mobile Axes 3G Plans, Just Like Lucky Mobile

Telus-owned Public Mobile has axed its 3G plans, leaving only 4G and 5G plans. The move matches what Bell-owned Lucky Mobile did last week, as we first told you about.

Here are the plans as of writing on Public Mobile’s website for 4G as of writing:

$15 Canada talk and international text

$21/3GB ($19 on 90-day subscription)

$29/20GB ($25 on 90-day subscription)

Data add-ons are at $5/200MB and $15/1GB.

You’ll also notice that Public Mobile has added 90-day subscriptions to the 3GB and 20GB plans, offering a $2 and $4 per 30 days discount.

The $25/1GB 3G starter plan has been eliminated. The $15 starter plan also gets worse, now loses 250MB of data. Guess you’ll have to pay to get data for the $15 plan (or switch to Lucky Mobile as their $15 plan still includes 250MB data).

You can see in our screenshot below plans from Public Mobile only show “4G Speed” and “5G Speed”:

As of writing, Rogers-owned Chatr still has 3G plans listed on its website, alongside 4G plans. Chatr does not offer 5G plans yet (like Fido).

Here are the existing 5G plans from Public Mobile:

$34/50GB

$40/75GB

$50/100GB

Public Mobile has also removed the 90-day subscription requirement for the 100GB plan to get it for $50. Previously, the regular price was $55/month.

With Telus and Bell sharing wireless towers for the most part, it’s no surprise that both companies have axed their legacy 3G plans.

Thanks D