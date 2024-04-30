Gemini Android App Launches in Canada, iOS Rolling Out

After launching Google Gemini in Canada back in February (after some waiting of course), the AI chatbot’s Android app is finally available for download here.

You can now download the Gemini mobile app in Google Play, while the iOS rollout within the Google app is coming “over the next couple of weeks.”

Android users can integrate Gemini with Google Assistant for a seamless overlay experience that allows easy access to various services, including setting timers and controlling smart home devices.

As for iOS users, they will soon be able to activate Gemini directly from the Google app, for tasks such as writing social posts or planning events. The Google iOS app will show tabs at the top of the app, showing ‘Search’ and the Gemini logo. Tap the Gemini logo and you’re off to the races.

Here are some screenshots from Google we compiled for you:

Also, Gemini is expanding its Extensions feature to all supported languages and countries. In our case, Canadians can now use Extensions in French. These Extensions allow Gemini to pull information from Google apps and services (Gmail, Docs, YouTube, etc), simplifying tasks like trip planning by organizing travel details and summarizing YouTube content.

Google told iPhone in Canada these Extensions are now available in 40 new languages including French, Arabic, German, Hindi, Spanish, and more.

As for Gemini in Chrome on desktop? You can now get access by typing @gemini in the address bar followed by your query, which will then load the response on the Gemini website, saving you a step.