TikTok, Universal Music Group Announce Milestone Partnership

Universal Music Group, the global powerhouse in music entertainment, has teamed up with TikTok in a exclusive licensing agreement, promising extensive advantages for UMG’s artists, songwriters, and labels.

The collaboration signifies a fresh era of strategic partnership between the two giants, aimed at supporting UMG’s creative talents to realize their artistic and commercial potentials.

By leveraging TikTok’s cutting-edge technology and promotional capabilities, UMG and TikTok aim to enhance compensation for UMG’s artists and songwriters, introduce new avenues for promoting their music, and provide industry-leading safeguards concerning generative AI.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, highlighting the value of music and the welfare of the creative community.

He expressed anticipation for joint efforts with TikTok to serve the interests of artists and drive innovation in fan engagement and social music monetization.

Shou Chew, CEO of TikTok, echoed the sentiment, recognizing music’s integral role within TikTok and the platform’s commitment to advancing UMG’s artists and songwriters.

Under the agreement, fans can anticipate the return of UMG’s music catalogs on TikTok, enabling them to create videos using tracks from renowned artists and promising newcomers.

Moreover, the partnership will explore new monetization avenues through TikTok’s expanding e-commerce capabilities. Collaborative campaigns supporting UMG artists globally across various genres are also being worked on.