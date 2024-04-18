Meta AI Launches in Canada on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and More

Meta has announced its artificial intelligence assistant, Meta AI, has started rolling out in Canada for English users.

Meta AI is free and is now available in WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and soon Quest 3. You can get started by tapping the blue circle icon found in these apps or by typing @meta ai within chats.

You can also use Meta AI right from search features across Meta’s apps as well. Just start typing and suggestions will pop up, while you can keep typing to get answers in full about anything.

In Facebook, you’ll see Meta AI build right into your feed, for example.

Meta AI is also available on the web by going to meta.ai, allowing you to generate emails, research and anything else, including images (it can also turn still images into animated GIFs).

This new AI assistant has launched today in Canada, Australia, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, with more to come.

Meta AI is powered by the company’s new open source Meta Llama 3, its latest large language model to date.

“With our most powerful large language model under the hood, Meta AI is better than ever. We’re excited to share our next-generation assistant with even more people and can’t wait to see how it enhances people’s lives,” said Meta in an issued statement on Thursday.