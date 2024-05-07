Apple Unveils iPad Air in 11″ and 13″, Starting Storage Doubles

Apple has introduced an updated version of the iPad Air for 2024, featuring two screen sizes for the first time—a 11-inch and a new 13-inch model.

The 13-inch variant offers 30% more screen real estate compared to its smaller counterpart and is equipped with double the bass in its audio output due to enhanced landscape stereo speakers supporting Spatial Audio.

Both models boast a Liquid Retina display and host improvements such as the relocation of the front FaceTime camera to the landscape edge for better video calling with Center Stage technology. This technology dynamically adjusts the frame to keep users centrally positioned during video calls.

The redesigned iPad Air comes in four colours: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, and is powered by the M2 chip, providing nearly 50% faster performance than the previous generation’s M1 chip. When compared to the A14 Bionic, the new iPad Air shows a performance enhancement of three times, particularly beneficial for Machine Learning applications.

In terms of storage, the iPad Air starts with a 128GB option for the first time (cya 64GB!), with additional configurations of 512GB and 1TB available. Pricing begins at $599 USD for the 11-inch model, while the 13-inch version is priced at $799 USD. Canadian pricing to follow, stay tuned.

Apple has confirmed that the new iPad Air models support the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, aiming to cater to a wide range of user needs from professional to personal use.

Orders for the new iPad Air begin today, with availability slated for next week.

