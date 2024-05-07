Apple Unveils iPad Air in 11″ and 13″, Starting Storage Doubles

Austin Blake
6 seconds ago

ipad air 2024 hero

Apple has introduced an updated version of the iPad Air for 2024, featuring two screen sizes for the first time—a 11-inch and a new 13-inch model.

The 13-inch variant offers 30% more screen real estate compared to its smaller counterpart and is equipped with double the bass in its audio output due to enhanced landscape stereo speakers supporting Spatial Audio.

Both models boast a Liquid Retina display and host improvements such as the relocation of the front FaceTime camera to the landscape edge for better video calling with Center Stage technology. This technology dynamically adjusts the frame to keep users centrally positioned during video calls.

ipad air 2024 specs

The redesigned iPad Air comes in four colours: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, and is powered by the M2 chip, providing nearly 50% faster performance than the previous generation’s M1 chip. When compared to the A14 Bionic, the new iPad Air shows a performance enhancement of three times, particularly beneficial for Machine Learning applications.

13 inch ipad air

In terms of storage, the iPad Air starts with a 128GB option for the first time (cya 64GB!), with additional configurations of 512GB and 1TB available. Pricing begins at $599 USD for the 11-inch model, while the 13-inch version is priced at $799 USD. Canadian pricing to follow, stay tuned.

Apple has confirmed that the new iPad Air models support the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, aiming to cater to a wide range of user needs from professional to personal use.

Orders for the new iPad Air begin today, with availability slated for next week.

…developing, refresh for updates

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: iPad

Apple’s iPad Event on Tuesday Will Be Shorter Than You Think: Report

This week Apple plans to hold its “Let Loose” iPad event on Tuesday, set to start at 7am PDT/10am EDT.  For those expecting a long presentation, don’t count on it, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on Sunday. He says the iPad presentation is "expected to be about 35 minutes," suggesting we won't be seeing significant...
John Quintet
2 days ago

What to Expect at Apple’s iPad Event on May 7

Next week on Tuesday, May 7, Apple will hold a special event to reveal new iPad updates. This event will start at 7am PDT/10am EDT, a departure from the regular 10am PDT start time. This will allow Europe and China to partake in the event as well. What will Apple reveal? Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has...
John Quintet
3 days ago

Apple’s iOS App Changes in the EU Coming to iPad

Apple has announced updates to its app distribution policies in the European Union, now reducing financial barriers for developers through the Core Technology Fee (CTF). The CTF is part of Apple's alternative business terms in the EU and is designed to reflect the value provided by Apple's tools, technologies, and services that assist developers in...
Austin Blake
5 days ago