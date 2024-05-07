De’Longhi Mother’s Day: Up to $300 Off Espresso/Coffee Machines

1 hour ago

Ahead of Mother’s Day, if you’re still looking for a last-minute gift, De’Longhi is currently offering a sale with up to $300 off select coffee and espresso machines now through May 11.

Check out the sale machines below, available on Amazon.ca:

Machines such as the Dinamica Plus Connected can use the De’Longhi Coffee Link app to brew coffee right from your iPhone or Android smartphone, plus monitor maintenance status and more. Now that’s convenience for mom right from bed.

Click here to check out all the De’Longhi machines on sale for Mother’s Day on Amazon.ca.

