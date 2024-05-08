Bell Outage in Oshawa Ongoing as Repairs Underway

If you’re a Bell internet, phone, IPTV or wireless customers in Oshawa, Ontario, you might have experienced an outage since Monday.

That’s because a third party looks to have accidentally cut a fibre cable, meaning this outage isn’t exactly the fault of Bell. The company tried to make this explicitly clear on X.

“Some customers in Oshawa may be experiencing a service interruption. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience,” said Bell on Monday, noting the “service interruption is due to a fibre cut by a third party.”

On Tuesday, Bell provided an update to say, “Customers in Oshawa may still be experiencing a service outage due to a fibre cut by a third party. Our teams are on-site and working around the clock to restore service as quickly as possible. We thank you for your continued patience.”

What’s the latest update as of Wednesday morning? Bell said, “We thank our customers for their patience as we continue to work around the clock to fully restore services impacted by substantial damage caused by the third party fibre cut. We are making progress, some customers should begin to see services restored as early as this evening.”

The outage has obviously impacted customers and they weren’t happy about services being taken offline for three days and the supposed slow fix of the situation. The Bell social media team on X, when asked for an ETA on the repair, told one customer on Monday it was unknown, and that they should try restarting equipment ” to determine when the issues get resolved.” (does that even make sense?)

Are you being affected by this Bell outage caused by a third party fibre cut right now?

