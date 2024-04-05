Multi-Day Bell Internet Outage Ends in Newmarket and Holland

Bell has announced internet services are back online for the majority of its customers in Newmarket and Holland Landing in Ontario.

Customers lost connectivity starting on Tuesday, caused by fibre cables being cut during road construction on Yonge Street in Newmarket.

“We were able to restore services for the majority of customers earlier today and we expect to have services fully running tonight. We thank our customers for their patience,” stated Patricia Garcia, Bell’s manager of public affairs, to NewMarketToday, on Thursday.

Bell has yet to provide details on potential compensation for affected customers, the scope of the damage, or the total number of customers impacted.

The outage started just before 1 p.m. on April 2, due to a major fibre cable being cut during ongoing road construction for a major widening project on Yonge Street, north of Davis Drive.

“Yesterday we experienced a major fibre cut. Our teams worked through the night and continue to work as quickly as possible to conduct the repair work required to restore services,” said Jacqueline Michelis, Bell senior communications manager.

Bell said it planned to complete the necessary repairs and fully restore internet service between 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, and 2 a.m. on Friday, April 5.

During the outage, multiple Bell service vehicles were deployed to the scene on Yonge Street, in front of Upper Canada Mall, as part of the effort to fix the severed cables and restore internet connectivity to the area.

The Regional Municipality of York’s road-widening project requires the relocation of utilities along the road.