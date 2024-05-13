Apple Music Announces 100 Best Albums List

Apple Music has announced the release of its inaugural 100 Best Albums list, curated by Apple Music’s team of experts and top artists like Pharrell Williams.

Apple Music 100 Best Albums List

Apple Music is bringing its 100 Best Albums to life with a countdown celebration beginning today, with the announcement of albums ranked 100 through 91.

Among the featured works are gems from acclaimed artists such as Solange, Tyler, The Creator, and George Michael. Each day for the next 10 days, Apple Music will unveil 10 albums, accompanied by exclusive content and dedicated radio episodes, culminating in a grand finale radio special announcing the top 10 albums of all time.

“100 Best brings together all the things that make Apple Music the ultimate service for music lovers — human curation at its peak, an appreciation for the art of storytelling, and unparalleled knowledge of music and an even deeper love for it,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of content and editorial.

The revealed albums offer a diverse snapshot of music history, with seven of the 10 records hailing from the 21st century.

Check out the list below that spotlights contemporary artists like Tyler, The Creator; Robyn; Lorde; Travis Scott; Solange; Burial; and more who have helped define this century through their music.

  • 100. Body Talk, Robyn
  • 99. Hotel California, Eagles
  • 98. ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott
  • 97. Rage Against the Machine, Rage Against the Machine
  • 96. Pure Heroine, Lorde
  • 95. Confessions, USHER
  • 94. Untrue, Burial
  • 93. A Seat at the Table, Solange
  • 92. Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator
  • 91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, George Michael
