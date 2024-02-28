Apple Music Launches New ‘Heavy Rotation Mix’, Offering Personalized Recommendations Daily

Apple Music has introduced its new ‘Heavy Rotation Mix,’ offering subscribers a dynamically evolving playlist of their most frequently played tracks. This playlist updates each day, offering new tracks to listen to daily.

The Heavy Rotation Mix is taking a different approach when it comes to Apple Music’s curated playlists, as first reported by MacRumors. Unlike other Apple Music playlists such as Favorites Mix, New Music Mix, Get Up! Mix, Chill Mix, and Friends Mix, the Heavy Rotation Mix is updated daily. The aforementioned lists are routinely updated weekly and have been the standard for quite some time.

Apple Music has seemingly decided to offer listeners a more personalized experience. The Heavy Rotation Mix includes 25 tracks and will be updated as your listening habits change and evolve. It’ll start to pull from various artists and genres. This is similar to the daily curated playlists Spotify creates.

In order to find and access the Heavy Rotation Mix, head to ‘Listen Now’ and users will be able to find it under ‘Top Picks.’ From there, the mix can be added to the user’s library for easy access each day.

Apple has been making strides to keep its music streaming service competitive. Of course, one of the biggest pivots Apple has made to garner market share is becoming the official sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, there have been smaller-scale improvements made to the user experience. For instance, Apple Music recently added personalized radio stations. Plus, there is a monthly Apple Music Replay, which is a truncated version of its annual end-of-year wrap-up.