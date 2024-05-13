Apple, Netflix Want to Change How Hollywood Actors are Paid

The traditional upfront lump sum payments may soon give way to a more performance-based model as Apple, Netflix, and Amazon are planning to alter the Hollywood payment landscape.

According to Bloomberg, the proposed payment plan superheated by Apple involves bonuses calculated through a point system linked to viewership metrics, including the number of subscribers who sign up for Apple TV+, the time spent watching content, and the relative cost of production.

This model, currently under development, is set to incentivize success, with top-performing shows potentially earning talent substantial bonuses, reaching up to $10.5 million per season.

While Apple leads the charge, both Netflix and Amazon are also exploring similar models to better align pay with the success of their content. However, the exact details of their proposed systems remain undisclosed.

This move comes amid growing concerns within the industry regarding escalating production costs and the need for greater financial accountability.

Figures like producer Jason Blum and United Talent Agency chief Jeremy Zimmer have advocated for payment structures that tie compensation directly to the performance of projects, suggesting that the current system lacks incentives for efficient budgeting and quality output.

Despite the potential benefits, critics argue that without true profit-sharing or ownership incentives, the proposed models may not fully address the underlying issues of fairness and sustainability in Hollywood’s compensation practices.

The roots of this transformation can be traced back to Netflix’s pioneering approach, which initially offered generous upfront payments to secure projects but lacked incentives for cost efficiency.

Over time, however, industry dynamics have shifted, prompting a reevaluation of payment structures to better reflect the value of successful content.