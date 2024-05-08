First Two Episodes of Dark Matter Now Available to Stream on Apple TV+

Apple has premiered the first two episodes of Dark Matter, a new sci-fi drama series starring Joel Edgerton on Apple TV+.

Dark Matter is based on the 2016 Blake Crouch novel of the same name. The series revolves around Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist and teacher. Jason is unexpectedly abducted and brought into an alternate dimension. He’s shown a different reality of his own life and the way it could have been depending on different circumstances. Jason begins to dive deeper into the unknown. However, he must ultimately get back to his family in order to save them from himself.

The series also stars Jennifer Conelly as Daniella Dessen. Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley round out the series’ cast.

The Dark Matter adaptation sees novelist Crouch onboard as the writer of many episodes as well as the showrunner. Crouch is credited as the writer of the first four episodes as well as co-writer of the seventh episode this season. Jacob Verbruggen is attached as the director of many episodes. Crouch and Edgerton serve as executive producers on the series alongside David Manpearl and Matt Tolmach

The series was first announced back in 2020 when Apple TV+ entered into an agreement to develop the adaptation. By early 2022, Dark Matter was officially greenlit with production starting in October of that year.

The first two episodes of Dark Matter are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. The following seven episodes of the nine-episode season will roll out weekly on Wednesdays. The season finale is scheduled for June 26th.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $12.99 per month.