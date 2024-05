You Can Now Download iOS 17.5 for iPhone and More

Apple has released iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 for download for both iPhone and iPad, plus more. These releases come after Release Candidate versions were made available for developers last week.

Here’s what’s available for download:

iOS 17.5

iPadOS 17.5

tvOS 17.5

HomePod Software 17.5

watchOS 10.5

macOS Sonoma 14.5

macOS Monterey 12.7.5

macOS Ventura 13.6.7

iOS 16.7.8

What’s new in iOS 17.5? There’s a new Quartiles word game for Apple News+, new Pride Radiance wallpaper, the Jerusalem flag is fixed, Repair Mode in Find My has arrived, while the Podcast widget now matches artwork colour, to name a few changes.

For Apple News+, there’s now an offline mode for the Today feed and News+ tab. Also, Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles.

Apple says cross-platform tracking detection now delivers notifications to users if a compatible Bluetooth tracker they do not own is moving with them, regardless of what OS the device is paired with. Meaning, any Android or iOS tracker that’s following you will result in notifications alerting you of this.

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Direct download links are below: