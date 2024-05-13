First M4 iPad Pro Reviews are Here

Apple’s embargo on the first press reviews for its M4 iPad Pro lifted this afternoon at 2pm PDT/5pm EDT. This is typically a later time, when normally first reviews are published first thing in the morning.
You don’t even need to read these reviews to find out the obvious—the new iPad Pro is blazing fast with the newest M4 chip, but it’s iPadOS that is holding back this tablet. At what point will Apple let iPad Pro users run macOS?
Check out the first M4 iPad Pro reviews below:
