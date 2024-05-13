First M4 iPad Pro Reviews are Here

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple’s embargo on the first press reviews for its M4 iPad Pro lifted this afternoon at 2pm PDT/5pm EDT. This is typically a later time, when normally first reviews are published first thing in the morning.

But with OpenAI holding its own media event to reveal an update for ChatGPT, Apple held its publishing date back to the afternoon.

You don’t even need to read these reviews to find out the obvious—the new iPad Pro is blazing fast with the newest M4 chip, but it’s iPadOS that is holding back this tablet. At what point will Apple let iPad Pro users run macOS?

Check out the first M4 iPad Pro reviews below:

  • The Verge – Apple iPad Pro (2024) review: gorgeous screen, blazing performance with M4, thin, front camera is in the right spot, but iPadOS can’t keep up with the hardware
  • Engadget – iPad Pro (2024) review: So very nice, and so very expensive
  • Gizmodo – iPad Pro M4 Review in Progress: It’s So Pretty, I Wish It Were a MacBook
  • WSJ – iPad Pro vs. MacBook: The Great Apple Laptop Tradeoff
  • Ars Technica – M4 iPad Pro review: Well, now you’re just showing off
  • XDA Developers – M4 iPad Pro review: The best tablet in the world gets better, but by how much?
  • CNET – iPad Pro 2024 Review in Progress: Why Not Make This a Mac?
  • Six Colors – M4 iPad Pro Review: Here we go again
  • The Independent – Apple iPad Pro 2024 review: Monstrously powerful, impossibly thin
  • National Post – iPad Pro 2024 review: Bright, light, efficient
  • South China Morning Post – Review | Apple iPad Pro 2024 M4 13-inch review: thinner, faster, best tablet battery life, but high price tag
  • CNN – The iPad Pro (2024) is Apple’s best tablet ever — but is it overkill?
  • Wired – Review: Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024)
  • CNBC – Apple’s new iPad Pro is thin and fast, but the software needs an update
  • Tom’s Guide – iPad Pro 2024 hands-on review — the Apple tablet we’ve all been waiting for

Here are some videos worth checking out below:

Apple’s iPad Pro launches in stores on May 15, 2024 (just like the new iPad Air).

