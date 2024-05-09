Apple Says ‘Sorry’ for iPad Pro Ad that Offended People

Austin Blake
32 mins ago

Apple has now issued a public apology for its supposedly offensive iPad Pro ad that aired the day of its new tablet announcement. 

The ad showed a bunch of musical instruments, toys and more, getting crushed, only to result in the thinnest Apple product ever, the new M4 iPad Pro.

The video was shared on Tim Cook’s account on X and also on YouTube. Immediate reaction was swift as many creative types slammed the ad for being tone deaf for destroying instruments and other art supplies.

Apple told Ad Age in an exclusive statement, “Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” said Tor Myhren, VP of marketing communications.

“Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry,” he added.

Apple has now also cancelled plans to air the ad on TV. In other news? Steve Jobs is rolling in his grave, right about now at all these snowflakes.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: iPad

M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air Now eSIM Only–Will iPhone 16 Follow?

Apple’s latest M4 iPad Pro announced this week debuted a new super-thin design, while also an OLED display for the first time. In order to get the max 16GB of RAM and fastest M4 configuration, Apple is forcing customers to pay more for 1TB and 2TB versions. These versions are also the only ones that...
Gary Ng
4 hours ago

This iPad Pro Ad Sparking Blowback, People Losing their Minds

As part of yesterday’s M4 iPad Pro unveiling, the company released an ad called ‘Crush’ to go with it. The nearly one-minute ad showcases a variety of instruments, toys, camera lenses, art supplies and more, getting crushed into one single iPad Pro. That’s when the ad ends with saying, “the most powerful iPad ever is...
John Quintet
1 day ago

iPad Pro with 16GB RAM, Nano-Texture Glass? Pay Up, Says Apple

Apple's latest 2024 iPad Pro line up revealed today introduces a tiered feature system where high-capacity models come with exclusive benefits after you open your wallet, which is a classic move by the company. The top-tier 1TB and 2TB models—priced from at least $2,229—offer 16GB of RAM and the option for nano-texture display glass, which...
Austin Blake
2 days ago