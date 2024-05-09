Apple Says ‘Sorry’ for iPad Pro Ad that Offended People

Apple has now issued a public apology for its supposedly offensive iPad Pro ad that aired the day of its new tablet announcement.

The ad showed a bunch of musical instruments, toys and more, getting crushed, only to result in the thinnest Apple product ever, the new M4 iPad Pro.

The video was shared on Tim Cook’s account on X and also on YouTube. Immediate reaction was swift as many creative types slammed the ad for being tone deaf for destroying instruments and other art supplies.

Apple told Ad Age in an exclusive statement, “Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” said Tor Myhren, VP of marketing communications.

“Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry,” he added.

Apple has now also cancelled plans to air the ad on TV. In other news? Steve Jobs is rolling in his grave, right about now at all these snowflakes.