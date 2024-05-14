Google’s Project Astra AI Can See and Explain the World [DEMO]

Not to be outdone by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o announcement yesterday showcasing demos of AI seeing and explaining the world, Google has revealed Project Astra.

This prototype from Google DeepMind is “exploring how a universal AI agent can be truly helpful in everyday life.”

The demo below was captured in a single take in real-time, shared at Google I/O happening right now. We see Project Astra on a smartphone with the device’s camera pointing at objects in an office. The AI explains what it sees and responds to conversational prompts, such as coming up with alliteration when seeing crayons.

Project Astra is a prototype from @GoogleDeepMind exploring how a universal AI agent can be truly helpful in everyday life. Watch our prototype in action in two parts, each captured in a single take, in real time ↓ #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/uMEjIJpsjO — Google (@Google) May 14, 2024

AI that can explain and see the world is going to change life for those with vision impairments and accessibility issues. It’s also going to change the game for education.