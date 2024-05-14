Google Photos ‘Ask Photos’ AI Feature Coming

Google has kicked off its annual developer conference this morning at 10am PDT/1pm EDT, happening right now.

At Google I/O, the company has shared some new features and AI updates coming. With Google Photos, a new feature coming is Ask Photos, powered by the company’s generative AI, Gemini.

Ask Photos now “makes it easier to search across your photos and videos with the help of Gemini models. It goes beyond simple search to understand context and answer more complex questions,” explains Google.

This makes it far more powerful to find specific photos inside your photo library, which is one of the biggest struggles when your collection is growing year after year.

Some other updates from Google I/O so far? Starting today, AI Overviews will begin rolling out to everyone in the U.S., with more countries to follow soon (no mention of Canada, yet).

Currently, all of the company’s 2 billion user products utilize Gemini, marking the beginning of the Gemini era. Google is expanding an improved version of Gemini 1.5 Pro, featuring 1 million tokens, to all developers globally.

With Gemini 1.5 Pro integrated into Workspace and now available in Labs, users can receive assistance with processing all the information in their inbox, thereby saving time. A demo showed how Gemini in Gmail was able to summarize emails, including attachments and also formulating replies.

Additionally, Google is expanding the context window for Gemini 1.5 Pro to 2 million tokens and making it available for developers in private preview, moving closer to the ultimate goal of infinite context it says.

Check out what’s happening below (happening right now):