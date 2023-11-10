Google Play Introduces New App Quality Measures

John Quintet
54 seconds ago

Google play

In an effort to maintain high-quality standards for apps, Google Play has announced a series of new policies and programs.

Kobi Gluck, Director of Product Management, emphasized the platform’s commitment to ensuring users have access to the best possible app experiences. This initiative is part of Google Play’s ongoing investment in tools and features that support developers in creating superior apps and games.

The updated measures include a comprehensive verification process for developers, aimed at enhancing user safety and reducing the risk of malware and fraud. Developers with existing Google Play accounts are now required to adhere to these enhanced verification standards and have been given the flexibility to set their own deadlines for compliance. The deadline selection is on a first-come, first-served basis, with a final cut-off set for February 29, 2024.

Furthermore, Google Play is mandating that new developers conduct extensive testing of their apps with at least 20 users over a two-week period before they can launch. This requirement is expected to improve app quality and user satisfaction.

The review process for new apps will also receive increased investment, particularly for apps that incorporate new technologies, are designed for children, or require specific device permissions. This is to ensure a safe and reliable user experience that aligns with Google Play’s policies.

To better connect users with high-quality apps, Google Play is also focusing on providing more relevant local and regional content and will introduce new indicators for app listings, including badges for official government apps.

The Google Play store has seen some questionable apps made available for download. These new measures look to increase quality of apps for the better.

