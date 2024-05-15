New PlayStation Plus Games: May 2024

Playstation plus may 2024 png

Sony has announced further titles for its PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for May, detailing free games coming as of May 21, 2024.

“Witness the end of the Wild West era, become the world’s greatest secret agent, take on the role of a rising underworld star, brave an alien world, and much more with May’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup,” explained Adam Michel, Director of Content Acquisition & Operations, Sony.

Check out the games available in the catalog include:

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
  • Deceive Inc. (PS5)
  • The Sims 4 City Living (PS4)
  • Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5)
  • The Settlers: New Allies (PS4)
  • Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS4, PS5)
  • Cat Quest (PS4)
  • Cat Quest II (PS4)
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS4)
  • Watch Dogs (PS4)

In addition to these, new classic titles are being added to the PlayStation Plus Premium lineup:

  • 2Xtreme (PS4, PS5)
  • G-Police (PS4, PS5)
  • Worms Pinball (PS4, PS5)

These games are available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. As part of the normal content refresh, some titles, such as Horizon Zero Dawn, will leave the Game Catalog later this month. Members can continue to play these games until May 21 and check the “Last chance to play” section on their consoles for updates.

