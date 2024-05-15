VMware Fusion Pro, Workstation Pro Now Free for Personal Use

In an effort to enhance user experience, VMware has announced significant changes to its Fusion Pro and Workstation Pro desktop hypervisor products, now under Broadcom.

Starting today, the products will now offer two licensing options: Free Personal Use and Paid Commercial Use subscriptions. This new model will allow users to choose based on their needs, whether it’s personal projects or commercial ventures.

“We now provide a Free Personal Use or a Paid Commercial Use subscription for our Pro apps. Users will decide based on their use case whether a commercial subscription is required. This means that everyday users who want a virtual lab on their Mac, Windows or Linux computer can do so for free simply by registering and downloading the latest build from the new download portal located at support.broadcom.com.”

To streamline the process, VMware has consolidated its product offerings into a single SKU, making it easier for users to quote and purchase. The subscription can be obtained from any Broadcom Advantage partner.

Reflecting on the legacy of these products, VMware acknowledges the invaluable contributions they’ve made over the past 25 years. From the first-ever VMware product in 1999 to today’s advanced virtual tools, they have played a significant role in shaping careers for software and IT professionals.