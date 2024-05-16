Public Mobile Promo Plans Now Limited to New Activations Only

Earlier this month, Telus-owned Public Mobile brought back its Canada-US promo plans (that match Freedom Mobile) for a limited time, making them available for new and existing customers.

But a recent change on the Public Mobile website has now locked down these promo plans to new activations only, meaning existing customers cannot switch to these promo plans. Hope you were able to jump to them in time.

The Canada-US promo plans are:

$34/50GB

$40/75GB

$50/100GB

These plans join the following, which are also now for new activations only:

$29/40GB 4G

$21/3GB 4G ($19 on 90-day subscription)

$15 talk and text 4G

Public Mobile has also started switching existing users on its old rewards program over to its new Public Points program.

