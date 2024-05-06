Public Mobile Starts Switching All Customers to New Points Program

Back in March, Telus-owned Public Mobile announced it was going to end its legacy rewards program in May, and the company has started to follow through on its plan.

On Saturday, iPhone in Canada readers relayed to us that they started receiving text notifications from Public Mobile that they had automatically joined the new Public Points program. Public Mobile said it was working on setting up profiles which could take up to four days.

Public Mobile says it will notify customers by email when the profile setup is complete, while also directing customers to check out the My Rewards redemption catalogue.

Customers logging into Public Mobile’s website will now see a splash page that says, “Welcome to Public Points”. The note relays a Welcome Present of 5 points (worth $5), while reiterating that you get 5% points back on every dollar spent, 1 point monthly for active referrals and 10 points on your anniversary and more. Of course, the values of the new Public Points program are not as good as the old rewards program.

Public Mobile tried to make customers happy by doling up to 240GB in data bonuses (with an expiry date). Numerous Public Mobile customers were upset and filed complaints with the CCTS, so expect the next mid-year report to include a massive surge in complaints for Telus under the Public Mobile brand.

On the weekend, Public Mobile also re-launched Canada-US promo plans for a limited time.

Did you get notified of Public Mobile switching you over to the new Public Points program?