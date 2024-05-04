Public Mobile Brings Back Canada-US Plans for a Limited Time
Telus-owned Public Mobile just can’t make up its mind, as it has brought back Canada-US plans after removing them last month.
As of today, Public Mobile is showing the following Canada-US 5G plans for a limited time, available for new and existing subscribers. Time to make changes for your next renewal if you’re an existing customer:
- $34/50GB
- $40/75GB
- $50/100GB
These plans join:
- $29/40GB 4G
- $21/3GB 4G ($19 on 90-day subscription)
- $15 talk and text 4G
The Canada-US move matches what’s been available from Freedom Mobile since last fall/winter.
Rogers-owned Chatr and Bell-owned Lucky Mobile have similarly-priced plans, but only offer 4G data and US roaming for talk, but not data like Public Mobile.
Public Mobile says these limited-time Canada-US plans are only available until May 20, 2024.
