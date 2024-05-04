Public Mobile Brings Back Canada-US Plans for a Limited Time

Telus-owned Public Mobile just can’t make up its mind, as it has brought back Canada-US plans after removing them last month.

As of today, Public Mobile is showing the following Canada-US 5G plans for a limited time, available for new and existing subscribers. Time to make changes for your next renewal if you’re an existing customer:

$34/50GB

$40/75GB

$50/100GB

These plans join:

$29/40GB 4G

$21/3GB 4G ($19 on 90-day subscription)

$15 talk and text 4G

The Canada-US move matches what’s been available from Freedom Mobile since last fall/winter.

Rogers-owned Chatr and Bell-owned Lucky Mobile have similarly-priced plans, but only offer 4G data and US roaming for talk, but not data like Public Mobile.

Public Mobile says these limited-time Canada-US plans are only available until May 20, 2024.

What are you going to do? Let us know in the comments.