iPhone 16 Display Production Kicks Off in June, Says Analyst

Usman Qureshi
7 seconds ago

According to a new Tweet by display analyst Ross Young, Apple’s suppliers will begin display production for the iPhone 16 series in June, with the highest volume production said to be for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro (via MacRumors).

Iphone 16 pro max size 1

The iPhone 16 lineup, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, is anticipated to launch in September. While the new models will closely resemble the iPhone 15 series, there are notable changes in display sizes for the Pro models.

The iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display, an increase from the previous 6.1 inches. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport a 6.9-inch display, up from 6.7 inches.

Meanwhile, the display sizes for the standard iPhone 16 models will remain the same. The iPhone 16 will maintain its 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 16 Plus will continue with a 6.7-inch screen.

In addition to the larger displays, the iPhone 16 series is rumored to introduce several new features. One such feature is a “Capture” button designed to enhance the ease of taking images and videos in landscape mode. The new iPhones are also expected to include faster A-series chips, camera improvements, Wi-Fi 7, and faster 5G modems for some models.

IPhone 15 Plus

The new capture button is likely to make taking landscape photos and videos more convenient. The faster chips and enhanced camera systems promise smoother performance and higher quality visuals.

Moreover, the inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 and faster 5G modems will likely provide quicker and more reliable internet connectivity.

As the production start date in June approaches, more details about the iPhone 16 series are likely to emerge.

