New Images Show Size Difference Between iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be larger than the current iPhone 15 Pro Max. Reports indicate that the Cupertino company may increase the size from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches, making the iPhone 16 Pro Max the largest iPhone ever made. New images show what the size comparison between the two models could look like.

The images of the iPhone 15 Pro Max next to what is claimed to be an accurate iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit were posted by ZONEofTECH on X (formally Twitter). First seen by MacRumors, images show the iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit sitting adjacent to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Dummy units are often used as alternatives to functional devices, usually placed on display.

If the scaling of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is accurate to Apple’s design, there is a noticeable difference of 0.2 inches between the two models. While on paper, that may not sound like a practical difference in size, there is a distinct visual difference.

iPhone 16 Pro Max isn’t the only new iPhone that may be receiving a size increase later this year. It’s also being reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may see a bump from 6.1 inches up to 6.3 inches. Alongside increasing the size of the Pro models, it’s believed that Apple will try to minimize the bottom bezel, resulting in a thinner bezel on all sides of the device. Keeping the size increase in mind, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could also be slightly wider to accommodate the larger display.

Aside from size increases, Apple is also reportedly looking to increase the brightness by 20 percent on iPhone 16 Pro models. Weibo leaker “Instant Digital,” claims that typical SDR content could feature an increased brightness of up to 1,200 nits. That’ll result in a 20 percent increase over current models. However, HDR content will remain at the same 1,600 nits maximum.

We’ll know more for certain later in the fall. As history dictates, Apple usually reveals its latest series of iPhones in September with a launch not too long thereafter.