PRESTO Apple Wallet Support Likely Coming in July

Gary Ng
13 hours ago

Currently, the PRESTO card is only supported for Google Wallet, allowing Android users to natively use their transit card seamlessly for updates, instant reloads and payments.

There’s no support yet for Apple Wallet yet for PRESTO, but that looks to change by this summer, iPhone in Canada has learned.

According to the preliminary operating and capital financial results for the TTC, for the year ended December 31, 2023, summarized by the CFO last week at the latest board meeting, it provided an updated timeline on “Phase 2” of the PRESTO mobile wallet timeline.

Phase 1 of the PRESTO mobile wallet was launched in November 2023, which was support for Google Wallet users. Now, we’re already seeing reader upgrades to bring Phase 2 support of the PRESTO mobile wallet and this update from the TTC confirms the timeline for completion to be Q2 2024.

The TTC says it expects software integration with the PRESTO system to be finished and launched in July 2024, to support Phase 2 of the PRESTO mobile wallet. It doesn’t mention Apple explicitly, but it’s clear support is coming as that’s the other huge missing piece of the mobile wallet demographics (maybe Samsung Pay as well?).

Apple is slated to tease iOS 18 and more at its WWDC keynote in June and it’ll be interesting to see if we hear any specific TTC announcements in the announcement.

Support in Apple Wallet for PRESTO means you can easily access your card without launching the PRESTO app, making it super convenient to pay for transit.

For now, you can set up Apple Wallet “Express Mode” to make payments with your iPhone or Apple Watch on the TTC without waking up your device or authorizing Face ID/Touch ID.

Thanks tipster

