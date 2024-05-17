Public Mobile Offers New 4G Plans for Existing Customers

Austin Blake
36 mins ago

Telus-owned Public Mobile launched new promo plans for existing subscribers this week.

After changing its $29/40GB and $15 talk and text plans to new activations only, two new plans were offered for existing subscribers after logging into their accounts.

Labeled as “promotions”, the following 4G plans are being offered, according to iPhone in Canada readers:

  • $29/10GB 4G
  • $19/1GB 4G

Both plans include unlimited nationwide talk and international messaging. It’s too bad existing users cannot switch over to the existing $29/40GB plan anymore. The $19 plan includes 1GB of data, which is basically paying $4 for 1GB of data on top of the existing $15 talk and text plan. This might be a decent plan for light users.

