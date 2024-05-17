Twitter’s Web Domain is Now Officially Dead, Redirecting Users to X

Following months of the Twitter name being on life support by way of its active web domain, the company has finally disabled it, redirecting all users to X’s official web address.

As of now, all core systems across the company are fully referred to as X. If you attempt to type in Twitter’s old web address into a browser, you’ll be redirected to X’s domain. As of the time of writing, this is active across Safari, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. If you are not signed in, a message appears on the login page, “We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same.”

Elon Musk also confirmed the news on X, stating “All core systems are now on X.com”

Last July, Twitter officially rebranded to X following Musk’s acquisition of the company. Musk initiated an aggressive rebrand, removing the Twitter logo, name, and colour pallet. The company also dropped the ‘Twitter Blue’ namesake in exchange for ‘X Premium’ subscriptions. This was largely adopted across the mobile app. However, on the web, the Twitter URL remained active despite the introduction of the X URL. The mismanaged transition continued up until this point.

The X branding has been used by Elon Musk dating back to 1999 when he attempted to set up a financial business. It later merged with PayPal. Now, Musk envisions X as a WeChat competitor. However, it’s still far from the China-based “everything app.”

Twitter’s web domain may no longer be active. However, it’ll continue to live on through every “X (formally Twitter)” made reference online.