X.com Now Redirects to Twitter, Rebrand Goes Live Today: Musk

Gary Ng
15 mins ago

x logo

Following up on the news last night that the Twitter brand was set to ‘say goodbye’, owner Elon Musk provided an update on Sunday about the future of what’s next.

According to Musk just moments ago, the X.com domain now redirects to twitter.com.

“Interim X logo goes live later today,” said Musk.

It’s unclear what logo Musk has decided on, but he crowdsourced his 149.1 million followers last night for a new logo design.

Last night, he retweeted the following X design that looks to be one of his favourites:

In a Twitter Spaces on Saturday night, Musk confirmed he was indeed set to re-brand Twitter to X. He also said that they were using blowtorches to remove the Twitter sign outside its headquarters in San Francisco. He shared the info while he was playing Diablo IV.

On early Sunday morning, Musk, who seemingly doesn’t sleep, said “Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X.”

Even Twitter employees are saying that today is their “last day” at the company.

It’s unclear how quickly the X branding will move across Twitter on the web and mobile apps, but the change is said to be coming later today.

