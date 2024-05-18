Apple to Offer Trade-In Boost for Buying iPhone 15 in Canada: Report

Starting Monday, Apple will apparently offer increased trade-in values for iPhones at its retail stores in the U.S. and Canada.

This promotion will run through June 3rd and applies specifically to customers trading in their old iPhones towards the purchase of a new iPhone 15 model, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, said Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman on Friday.

The trade-in program aims to incentivize customers to upgrade to the latest models by offering better value for their current devices. The increased trade-in credit can be used directly towards the purchase of any iPhone 15 model, making it a more attractive option for those looking to upgrade.

Typically, Apple trade-in values are not that great, compared to selling your phone privately on places such as Facebook Marketplace. But then again you don’t need to deal with the hassle of trying to sell your phone to tirekickers and lowballers.

This boost incentive is timed just ahead of the expected fall launch of the next iPhone 16 series. Apple needs to offer some good incentives for people to buy an “old” phone right before the latest and greatest debuts.

The promotion will be available at all Apple Stores across the U.S. and Canada. The trade-in credit you receive for your old iPhone can only be used towards the purchase of an iPhone 15 series device.

You might be better off saving your money towards the rumoured all-new, super thin iPhone apparently coming in 2025. That iPhone sounds like it will be a significant change compared to what we’ve seen for the past five years from Apple.