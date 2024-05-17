Apple Plans All-New Thinner iPhone in 2025, and It’ll Cost You: Report

You may want to hold off on the iPhone 16 series if the following rumour is true, as a new thinner iPhone is reportedly being planned for 2025.

According to The Information, three unnamed sources say a thinner version of the iPhone is could be coming as early as 2025. This thinner iPhone would be released at the same time as the iPhone 17 series, and is said to be priced higher than the existing iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The apparent major redesign would be similar to when Apple released an all-new iPhone X with Face ID and removal of the Home button in 2017, alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

This all-new thinner iPhone would likely be powered by the A19 chip and have a screen size of 6.1 inches. Rear cameras would shift from the traditional top left to the centre of the phone. With the latest iPad Pro design now being the thinnest Apple device ever made (thinner than the IPOD nano), it seems a future iPhone may be the same or thinner.

We’ve been waiting years for Apple to bring a fresh iPhone redesign. They’ve been milking the existing design for far too long now. The most recent major change in design ethos was from iPhone XS to iPhone 11 series with the rear cameras shifting to a bigger bump (plus stainless steel sides for the 11 Pro Max). Since iPhone 11 to iPhone 15—what has significantly changed besides Dynamic Island and Titanium in the 15 Pro Max? Upgrading every year isn’t substantial anymore like it once was during the early days.