iPhone 16 Pro Max Expected to Offer Longer Battery Life

Usman Qureshi
35 seconds ago

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities has unveiled significant insights regarding the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s battery technology in a recent post on Medium.

Kuo’s latest supply chain survey reveals that the energy density (Wh/kg) of the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s battery cells will be higher. This enhancement can either extend the battery life without increasing the size of the battery or maintain the same battery life with a smaller battery size.

However, with increased energy density comes higher battery temperatures. To counter this, Apple plans to introduce a stainless steel battery case for the first time as a thermal management solution.

While stainless steel is less efficient than aluminum in heat dissipation, it offers greater durability and resistance to corrosion. This new battery case will not only help manage heat but also provide better protection for the battery and the overall iPhone system.

Another advantage of the stainless steel battery case is its ease of removal, which aligns with the European Union’s upcoming regulations on mobile phone battery replaceability.

If mass production of this advanced battery design proceeds smoothly and receives positive feedback, Apple will implement this design across all new iPhone models released in the second half of 2025. Sunway, a key supplier of stainless steel battery cases, stands to gain significantly from this development.

[Image: Medium]

While the initial contribution to Sunway’s 2024 revenue is expected to be less than 5%, the high standards required by Apple for stamping production processes will result in better gross margins compared to standard metal stamping parts.

Looking ahead to 2025, if the new battery design is adopted for all new iPhones, Sunway’s revenue and profit from these orders could increase by 200-250%.

