How OpenAI Picked ChatGPT’s 5 Voices From 400 Submissions

OpenAI has unveiled the intricate process behind selecting the voices for ChatGPT, a journey marked by meticulous planning and collaboration with top-tier casting professionals.

The introduction of voice capabilities in ChatGPT in September 2023 marked a significant enhancement, allowing users a new way to engage with the AI. The five voices—Breeze, Cove, Ember, Juniper, and Sky—were chosen after a comprehensive five-month search involving over 400 submissions.

OpenAI has also clarified that Sky’s voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson but belongs to a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice.

To bring ChatGPT’s ‘Voice Mode’ feature to life, OpenAI worked closely with the voice acting industry, ensuring the chosen voices met high standards of quality and appeal. The company partnered with independent, renowned casting directors and producers to establish criteria that would shape the selection process.

In early 2023, OpenAI embarked on the journey to find the perfect voices. The criteria focused on finding actors who could offer a diverse range of backgrounds, multilingual capabilities, and a voice that resonated as timeless, approachable, and engaging.

By May 2023, the call for talent went out, attracting over 400 submissions from voice and screen actors within just a week.

The casting team meticulously reviewed the submissions, narrowing the pool down to 14 promising candidates. These voices were then presented to OpenAI for further evaluation.

OpenAI engaged in detailed discussions with each actor about the vision for ChatGPT’s Voice Mode, including the technology’s capabilities, limitations, and implemented safeguards. This step ensured that the actors were fully aware of the project’s scope and intentions before they committed to lending their voices.

By June, the final voices were selected, and OpenAI arranged for the actors to come to San Francisco. This collaboration extended beyond mere voice recording, as the actors contributed to audio research and the development of new voice capabilities for GPT-4o.

On September 25, 2023, these voices were officially launched in ChatGPT.