Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 and Stealth 500 are Great New Entry-Level Headsets for Console

Turtle Beach’s wireless Bluetooth headset catalogue is continually growing and evolving, offering players more options each year. Available now, the third-gen Stealth 600 refresh and the Stealth 500 provide entry-level options with great mid-range features.

It’s becoming more accessible to find great headphone options for gaming on consoles and PCs. Turtle Beach is leveraging its audio technology prowess, and offering two brand new headphones, compatible across Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and more. The new Stealth 600 is an evolutionary step up from the second-gen Stealth 600 Max and Stealth 600 USB, available for $129.99 in Canada. The Stealth 500 is a new model for the company, now available for $99.99.

Turtle Beach has gone back to the drawing board, reevaluating the design and spec offering with its third-gen Stealth 600 headset. Taking inspiration from higher-end Stealth 600 Max and Stealth 600 USB, the company is bringing certain features and improving them for its entry-level model. The headset incorporates Atletic Weave Fabric and memory foam into its ear cushions, to provide a comfortable fit during play sessions. Admittedly, there are more comfortable headsets on the market, but with more premium materials comes an increase in price.

The new Stealth 600 headphones now offer Turtle Beach’s 50nm Nanoclear drivers, which are designed to offer finely tuned spatial audio. The drivers also provide a frequency range of 20Hz up to 20kHz. This helps provide an accurate representation of audio such as deep bass of gunfire, accurate footstep positioning, and even clear character dialogue. When looking at immersion, the 50mm drivers do a pretty good job offering crystal-clear audio during my testing of the headset. Turtle Beach also redesigned the AI-based noise reduction for its flip-to-mute microphone. Now, background noise can be stifled and echoes are reduced so you’re voice comes in clear during party chat and in multiplayer lobbies. Whether I was honing in on an enemy’s position, or communicating with my team, I’ve been very impressed by the Stealth 600’s audio clarity.

Much like its predecessors, the new Stealth 600 also incorporates built-in EQ modes to customize and tailor your audio experience based on your preferences. Whether it’s a fast-paced action game, a competitive online experience, or an immersive story, the Stealth 600 offers a wide range of options. Using the Swarm II desktop and mobile app, even more options become available to users. One of my favourite presets is the Superhuman Hearing mode which can be a game changer in games like Call of Duty.

Compared to previous units, the new headset offers an upgraded 80-hour battery life, up from the 48-hour battery of the Stealth 600 Max and the 24-hour battery of the Sealth 600 USB. Turtle Beach’s Sealth 600 headset is Bluetooth 5.2 enabled, designed for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Turning attention to the new Stealth 500 headphones, Turtle Beach aims to offer ultra-low-latency audio and exceptional comfort for a reasonable price. It features 2.4 GHz wireless Bluetooth connectivity, supporting Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. With a simple toggle of an on-board button, users can swap between wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Stealth 500 does share many features with its Stealth 600 sister product. This includes onmi-directional flip-to-mute microphone, and built-in EQ presets, with additional options via Swarm II. However, there are some distinct differences. The Stealth 500 only offers 40mm drivers. While the audio is still respectable and clear, the Stealth 600 does have a leg up on it. The battery life is also limited to up to 40 hours, half of that of the Stealth 600.

Comfort and durability are also not as eloquent. It does feature a lightweight design with a floating headband. The earcups are complimented by leatherette memory foam. It’s not to say that the Stealth 500 isn’t comfortable to wear for an hour or two. However, as someone who does use headphones for longer gaming sessions, I’d personally gravitate more towards the Stealth 600.

Both the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 and Stealth 500 headphones are available now. In Canada, shipments are expected to begin on June 2.