Sonos Launches Roam 2 Portable Speaker in Canada

Besides unveiling its Sonos Ace headphones today, Sonos has also launched the Roam 2, a revamp of its popular Roam portable speaker.

The Roam 2 sees several improvements, including easier controls and quicker setup, again for users seeking high-quality audio in a small compact speaker. This time around? You can use it right out of the box and avoid the hassle of setting it up over Wi-Fi like a regular Sonos speaker.

The speaker again delivers the same rich, detailed audio and bass that offers the clarity, depth, and fullness typically expected from larger speakers. So audio is the same still in this incremental upgrade.

In terms of design, the Roam 2 features a refreshed look with a sleek monochromatic logo and separate, discrete power and Bluetooth buttons, making it easier to use. Before, the power button acted as many functions.

The Roam 2 includes Automatic Trueplay technology, which ensures optimal tuning for the best listening experience in any environment, whether connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Apple’s AirPlay 2 is also supported, while you can control it with Amazon Alexa as well.

The speaker offers up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and has an IP67 rating that makes it dustproof and fully waterproof. The speaker can handle splashes, dirt, heat, and cold, making it a reliable companion for outdoor activities.

Roam 2 is now available in five colours—Olive, Sunset, Wave, Black, and White. The Sonos Roam 2 is available globally starting today, May 21, priced at $229 in Canada.