Amazon Alexa May Soon Get AI Upgrade, New Subscription Model

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Amazon is planning to revamp its Alexa voice assistant using cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, while also introducing a monthly subscription fee, CNBC News reports.

Amazon Alexa 1

This move aims to position Alexa as a stronger competitor against other AI-driven voice assistants from tech giants like Google and OpenAI, according to insider sources.

Launched a decade ago, Alexa initially impressed users with its voice-activated capabilities. However, with recent advancements in AI, its technology now seems outdated.

The upcoming upgrade will reportedly make Alexa more conversational, enhancing its ability to engage users in more natural and dynamic interactions. The overhaul is expected to be unveiled later this year, say two unnamed sources familiar with Amazon’s plans.

Source also say the revamped Alexa will come with a monthly subscription fee, separate from the $139-per-year Amazon Prime membership. Although the exact price has not been finalized, it marks a significant shift from the previously free model.

Amazon devices october

The announcement of Alexa’s upgrade comes amid significant AI advancements by competitors. OpenAI’s recent release of GPT-4 showcases capabilities like real-time language translation and deep conversational skills, far surpassing current Alexa functionalities.

Similarly, Google has introduced a generative AI-powered voice feature for its Gemini platform, further intensifying the competition.

