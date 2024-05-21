Scarlett Johansson Slams OpenAI for Using Similar Voice in GPT-4o

Scarlett Johansson expressed shock and anger on Monday after discovering that OpenAI’s new GPT-4o chatbot used a voice strikingly similar to hers, despite her previous refusal to lend her voice to the project.

[Image: Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia]

In a statement shared with NBC News, Johansson detailed that in September, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, approached her with an offer to voice their latest ChatGPT 4.0 system.

Altman believed her voice would bridge the gap between technology companies and the creative industry, making consumers feel more at ease with AI advancements. After careful consideration, Johansson declined the offer for personal reasons.

Last week, OpenAI launched its GPT-4o, highlighting its advanced conversational capabilities, including five distinct voices, one of which was named “Sky.” Friends, family, and the general public quickly pointed out how much “Sky” sounded like Johansson.

In response to the backlash, OpenAI announced on Monday that they would discontinue using the “Sky” voice but did not elaborate on their decision.

OpenAI clarified that the “Sky” voice was not intended to mimic Johansson’s. According to the company, the voice was recorded by a professional actor whose identity remains confidential for privacy reasons.

The company maintained that the voice actor was selected before any outreach to Johansson. In a written statement, Altman apologized for the miscommunication and confirmed the temporary halt of “Sky’s” use.

Johansson revealed that Altman contacted her agent just two days before the GPT-4o demo, urging her to reconsider. However, the system was released before they could discuss it.

Johansson hired legal counsel, who sent two letters to Altman and OpenAI, demanding transparency about the creation of the “Sky” voice. This legal pressure apparently led to OpenAI’s decision to remove the “Sky” voice from their products.

In her statement, Johansson emphasized the broader implications of such actions in an era where deepfakes and the protection of personal likenesses are critical issues. She called for transparency and appropriate legislation to protect individual rights.