Apple Music Reveals the ‘100 Best Albums’ Ever Made [LIST]

Apple Music today revealed its complete list of the “100 Best Albums”, which the music service says “is our definitive list of the greatest records ever made,” picked by artists and experts. A countdown to slowly reveal artists and albums started just over a week ago.

Coming in at number one is Lauryn Hill’s only solo album from 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. This is a great album that brings over Lauryn’s flair from her time with The Fugees, two years after the latter’s The Score was released.

“This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love,” said Hill to Apple Music in a statement.

Of course, Apple says this list is an “editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music — a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in.” Picking the “100 best” of anything will always be controversial. All Eyez on Me is only at number 62 on the list? Come on, Apple.

Check out the full 100 Best Albums below:

  1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill
  2. Thriller – Michael Jackson
  3. Abbey Road – The Beatles
  4. Purple Rain – Prince & The Revolution
  5. Blonde – Frank Ocean
  6. Songs in the Key of Life – Stevie Wonder
  7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) – Kendrick Lamar
  8. Back to Black – Amy Winehouse
  9. Nevermind – Nirvana
  10. Lemonade – Beyoncé
  11. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
  12. OK Computer – Radiohead
  13. The Blueprint – JAY-Z
  14. Highway 61 Revisited – Bob Dylan
  15. 21 – Adele
  16. Blue – Joni Mitchell
  17. What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
  18. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
  19. The Chronic – Dr. Dre
  20. Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys
  21. Revolver – The Beatles
  22. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
  23. Discovery – Daft Punk
  24. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars – David Bowie
  25. Kind of Blue – Miles Davis
  26. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West
  27. Led Zeppelin II – Led Zeppelin
  28. The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
  29. The Low-End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest
  30. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
  31. Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette
  32. Ready to Die – The Notorious B.I.G.
  33. Kid A – Radiohead
  34. It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back – Public Enemy
  35. London Calling – The Clash
  36. BEYONCÉ – Beyonce
  37. Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) – Wu-Tang Clan
  38. Tapestry – Carole King
  39. Illmatic – Nas
  40. I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You – Aretha Franklin
  41. Aquemini – Outkast
  42. Control – Janet Jackson
  43. Remain in Light – Talking Heads
  44. Innervisions – Stevie Wonder
  45. Homogenic – Björk
  46. Exodus – Bob Marley & The Wailers
  47. Take Care – Drake
  48. Paul’s Boutique – Beastie Boys
  49. The Joshua Tree – U2
  50. Hounds of Love – Kate Bush
  51. Sign O the Times – Prince
  52. Appetite for Destruction – Guns N’ Roses
  53. Exile on Main St. – The Rolling Stones
  54. A Love Supreme – John Coltrane
  55. ANTI – Rihanna
  56. Disintegration – The Cure
  57. Voodoo – D’Angelo
  58. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? – Oasis
  59. AM – Arctic Monkeys
  60. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground & Nico
  61. Love Deluxe – Sade
  62. All Eyez on Me – 2pac
  63. Are You Experienced – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
  64. Baduizm – Erykah Badu
  65. 3 Feet High and Rising – De La Soul
  66. The Queen Is Dead – The Smiths
  67. Dummy – Portishead
  68. Is This It – The Strokes
  69. Master of Puppets – Metallica
  70. Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A
  71. Trans-Europe Express – Kraftwerk
  72. SOS – SZA
  73. Aja – Steely Dan
  74. The Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails
  75. Supa Dupa Fly – Missy Elliott
  76. Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
  77. Like a Prayer – Madonna
  78. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John
  79. Norman F*****g Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey
  80. The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem
  81. After the Gold Rush – Neil Young
  82. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent
  83. Horses – Patti Smith
  84. Doggystyle – Snoop Dogg
  85. Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
  86. My Life – Mary J. Blige
  87. Blue Lines – Massive Attack
  88. I Put a Spell on You – Nina Simone
  89. The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) – Lady Gaga
  90. Back in Black – AC/DC
  91. Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1 – George Michael
  92. Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator
  93. A Seat at the Table – Solange
  94. Untrue – Burial
  95. Confessions – USHER
  96. Pure Heroine – Lorde
  97. Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine
  98. ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott
  99. Hotel California – Eagles
  100. Body Talk – Robyn
