Apple Music Reveals the ‘100 Best Albums’ Ever Made [LIST]

Apple Music today revealed its complete list of the “100 Best Albums”, which the music service says “is our definitive list of the greatest records ever made,” picked by artists and experts. A countdown to slowly reveal artists and albums started just over a week ago.

Coming in at number one is Lauryn Hill’s only solo album from 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. This is a great album that brings over Lauryn’s flair from her time with The Fugees, two years after the latter’s The Score was released.

“This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love,” said Hill to Apple Music in a statement.

Of course, Apple says this list is an “editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music — a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in.” Picking the “100 best” of anything will always be controversial. All Eyez on Me is only at number 62 on the list? Come on, Apple.

Check out the full 100 Best Albums below: