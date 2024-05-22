Apple Music Reveals the ‘100 Best Albums’ Ever Made [LIST]
Apple Music today revealed its complete list of the “100 Best Albums”, which the music service says “is our definitive list of the greatest records ever made,” picked by artists and experts. A countdown to slowly reveal artists and albums started just over a week ago.
Coming in at number one is Lauryn Hill’s only solo album from 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. This is a great album that brings over Lauryn’s flair from her time with The Fugees, two years after the latter’s The Score was released.
“This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love,” said Hill to Apple Music in a statement.
Of course, Apple says this list is an “editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music — a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in.” Picking the “100 best” of anything will always be controversial. All Eyez on Me is only at number 62 on the list? Come on, Apple.
Check out the full 100 Best Albums below:
- The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill
- Thriller – Michael Jackson
- Abbey Road – The Beatles
- Purple Rain – Prince & The Revolution
- Blonde – Frank Ocean
- Songs in the Key of Life – Stevie Wonder
- good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) – Kendrick Lamar
- Back to Black – Amy Winehouse
- Nevermind – Nirvana
- Lemonade – Beyoncé
- Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
- OK Computer – Radiohead
- The Blueprint – JAY-Z
- Highway 61 Revisited – Bob Dylan
- 21 – Adele
- Blue – Joni Mitchell
- What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
- 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- The Chronic – Dr. Dre
- Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys
- Revolver – The Beatles
- Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
- Discovery – Daft Punk
- The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars – David Bowie
- Kind of Blue – Miles Davis
- My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West
- Led Zeppelin II – Led Zeppelin
- The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
- The Low-End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
- Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette
- Ready to Die – The Notorious B.I.G.
- Kid A – Radiohead
- It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back – Public Enemy
- London Calling – The Clash
- BEYONCÉ – Beyonce
- Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) – Wu-Tang Clan
- Tapestry – Carole King
- Illmatic – Nas
- I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You – Aretha Franklin
- Aquemini – Outkast
- Control – Janet Jackson
- Remain in Light – Talking Heads
- Innervisions – Stevie Wonder
- Homogenic – Björk
- Exodus – Bob Marley & The Wailers
- Take Care – Drake
- Paul’s Boutique – Beastie Boys
- The Joshua Tree – U2
- Hounds of Love – Kate Bush
- Sign O the Times – Prince
- Appetite for Destruction – Guns N’ Roses
- Exile on Main St. – The Rolling Stones
- A Love Supreme – John Coltrane
- ANTI – Rihanna
- Disintegration – The Cure
- Voodoo – D’Angelo
- (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? – Oasis
- AM – Arctic Monkeys
- The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground & Nico
- Love Deluxe – Sade
- All Eyez on Me – 2pac
- Are You Experienced – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
- Baduizm – Erykah Badu
- 3 Feet High and Rising – De La Soul
- The Queen Is Dead – The Smiths
- Dummy – Portishead
- Is This It – The Strokes
- Master of Puppets – Metallica
- Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A
- Trans-Europe Express – Kraftwerk
- SOS – SZA
- Aja – Steely Dan
- The Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails
- Supa Dupa Fly – Missy Elliott
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
- Like a Prayer – Madonna
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John
- Norman F*****g Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey
- The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem
- After the Gold Rush – Neil Young
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent
- Horses – Patti Smith
- Doggystyle – Snoop Dogg
- Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
- My Life – Mary J. Blige
- Blue Lines – Massive Attack
- I Put a Spell on You – Nina Simone
- The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition) – Lady Gaga
- Back in Black – AC/DC
- Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1 – George Michael
- Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator
- A Seat at the Table – Solange
- Untrue – Burial
- Confessions – USHER
- Pure Heroine – Lorde
- Rage Against the Machine – Rage Against the Machine
- ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott
- Hotel California – Eagles
- Body Talk – Robyn