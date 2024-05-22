Bell Network Targeted by Copper Cable Thieves in Welland Again

John Quintet
3 seconds ago

Bell’s network in the Welland, Ontario region has been targeted by vandals once more.

Last weekend, Bell teams worked around the clock to restore services following a copper theft incident. However, the newly repaired cables were damaged again this morning due to another attempted theft, said Bell on Wednesday. Welland is located about 30 minutes from Niagara Falls by car.

Bell is currently working to repair the damaged cables and urges anyone who sees suspicious activity near telecommunications cables to contact local law enforcement.

Earlier this year, Bell called the surge in copper wire thefts “frustrating”. Last year, Bell filed a lawsuit against a man alleged to have stolen copper wires from Bell in New Brunswick, resulting in service disruptions.

The Canadian Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (CSTAC) enables the private and public sectors to exchange information and collaborate on issues affecting telecommunications infrastructure, including cyber security threats. The goal is to “help sure telecom services are resilient”.

Government members of CSTAC include Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada, Public Safety Canada , the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Industry members include Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Tbaytel, Telesat, Telus, Videotron, Xplore, and Zayo.

