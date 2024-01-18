Bell Calls Surge in Copper Wire Thefts ‘Frustrating’

Bell has been facing a significant challenge with a surge in copper wire thefts in Atlantic Canada for its subsidiary Bell Aliant, which has repeatedly disrupted internet and television services for hundreds of customers.

The latest incidents in Harvey and Hartland over the weekend marked a continuation of the disruptions that have plagued the company and its customers over the past year, it told the Telegraph-Journal.

Dana Lohnes, Bell Aliant’s Director of Field Services, said the situation is “really frustrating,” pointing out areas Fredericton/Oromocto/Woodstock. He called these copper thefts a “man-made challenge” and “vandalism, which is quite frustrating.”

Since January 2022, there have been 165 incidents in the Fredericton region alone, making it one of the hardest-hit areas in Canada for copper wire theft affecting Bell.

Each incident requires the involvement of at least 10 Bell Aliant employees and takes an average of 18 hours to repair. Lohnes explained the broader impact of these thefts, pointing at public safety.

“The biggest concern is the impact to public safety when people lose their voice line or experience degraded mobility service, which can impact their ability to connect with 911 should there be an emergency,” he said.

The financial cost to Bell Aliant is substantial, but Lohnes stressed that the focus is on the impact on customers, including residential and business customers who lose access to essential services.

In response to these incidents, Bell Aliant has been pushing for stronger legal consequences for the perpetrators. “Bell has been working with the federal and provincial government to make changes, to increase fines for the individuals who do this,” Lohnes stated. He added that amendments to the criminal codes should prosecute offenders.

Western Valley RCMP Sgt. Dan Sharpe acknowledged the increase in copper wire thefts and the challenges in addressing them, especially in rural areas. “It is tough,” Sharpe said.

He noted that the best solution involves salvage yards refusing to accept stolen copper. Sharpe urged community members to report any suspicious behavior, such as vehicles heavily weighted down in the early morning hours or unusual smoke from burn pits, which could indicate the burning off of rubber from stolen wires.

Lohnes also advised residents to be aware of Bell Aliant crews working in their area, noting that legitimate workers will always be in well-marked, branded trucks and in groups of three or more. “If Bell is working on our infrastructure, you will know it is us,” he assured. He encouraged the public to report any unusual activity to the police.