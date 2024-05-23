Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air is Over 50% Off

If you’re looking for an Apple Magic Keyboard for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro or 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024), then you need to act quickly here.

Walmart has slashed the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard down to $210.68, which saves you $239 off the regular price of $449, saving you 53% off. This item is listed as sold and shipped by Walmart, so it’s a genuine Apple product.

“The Magic Keyboard provides a comfortable, responsive typing experience. It features a trackpad that opens up new ways to work, smooth angle adjustment, backlit keys and front and back protection,” says the product description.

Since Apple hasn’t released major physical changes to the iPad Pro design since 2018, this Magic Keyboard works for the following models:

But the best deal is how this Magic Keyboard also supports the new larger 13-inch iPad Air (Apple rounds up) that was just released with an M2 chip. So you can save big time if you just picked up this new iPad Air. Good luck, deal hunters!

