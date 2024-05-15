Apple’s Newest iPad Pro, iPad Air Now Available in Canada

Apple has launched sales of its newest iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup in Canada.

The iPad Pro is powered by the company latest Apple Silicon chip, M4, while the iPad Air gets M2 and now comes in a 13-inch display option.

iPad Pro starts from $1,399 (and maxes out at over $5,000 with accessories after tax) and you will need to pay extra for the 1TB and 2TB models to get the fastest version of M4, as these versions also qualify for the nano-texture display add-on.

The iPad Air starts from $799 and like the new iPad Pro, supports the all-new Apple Pencil Pro and other updated Magic Keyboard accessories.

At the end of the day, iPadOS is holding back a blazing fast M4 chip, but let’s hope something good happens at WWDC (give us macOS on iPad already). Bring on the native Calculator app on iPad, baby.

Apple.ca is showing same-day 2-hour store pick up, with regular delivery taking about a week.

Click here to visit Apple.ca to check out the new iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Did you order a new iPad Pro or iPad Air? What did you upgrade from?