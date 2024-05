Videotron’s Fizz has launched new plans for its home internet plans available to customers in Quebec. We have yet to see home internet from Fizz expand its offerings outside of Quebec yet.

The new plans are as follows:

$49/month: 500 Mbps download, 50 Mbps upload

$65/month: 940 Mbps download, 50 Mbps upload

These new faster internet plans join the following existing plans:

$35/month: 15 Mbps download, 10 Mbps upload

$39/month: 60 Mbps download, 10 Mbps upload

$42/month: 120 Mbps download, 20 Mbps upload

$44/month: 400 Mbps download, 50 Mbps upload

Fizz home internet pricing includes a Wi-Fi modem and free delivery for your self-installation and no contracts. There are no data overages but plans with download speeds 100 Mbps and higher are subject to the company’s fair usage policy.

You can sign up for Fizz and use referral code 7SRQ7 to get a $25 bonus.