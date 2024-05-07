Fizz TV is Coming for Apple and Android Users

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

fizz tv app

Besides the launch of Freedom Mobile home internet and TV today, Quebecor’s Videotron also has TV coming to its prepaid wireless brand, Fizz, iPhone in Canada has learned.

That’s according to the Fizz TV app in Apple’s App Store, showing as available for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. The Fizz TV app is also showing in Google Play as well, confirming it will hit Android users as well.

The Fizz TV app comes via VMedia, which is a subsidiary of Videotron. The Fizz TV app is currently in private beta testing, so it’s not publicly available just yet. Fizz TV looks to be similar to Freedom Mobile TV, which requires a home internet subscription.

fizz tv app store

“Fizz is a new kind of TV service provider with a full online experience, epic flexibility and no fixed-term contract,” says the app description, noting it supports smart TV casting, 5 simultaneous viewings, no terminal required and over 200 channels, a TV guide with search and also 1,000s of popular TV shows and movies on demand.

We reached out to Videotron for more information and will update this story accordingly.

Thanks Rahul

