PlayStation Reported to be Developing New Mobile Gaming Platform, Focusing on Free-to-Play Games

PlayStation is reported to be developing a brand-new mobile gaming platform. The focus of this new branch is to explore free-to-play game options for mobile devices.

First reported by TweakTown, a job listing was spotted for a role at Sony Interactive Entertainment. The role is for a remote ‘Mobile Platform Architect’ position at PlayStation Global. Now, new job roles within major tech companies are fairly common. However, it’s the call for “an experienced software engineer to design PlayStation’s platform for developing, publishing, and operating free-to-play mobile games” that is most interesting.

Currently, PlayStation doesn’t have a major mobile presence. Currently, the PS App is regularly supported but basically acts as a supplemental arm to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It’s mainly a hub to redeem codes, purchase new games, access party chat functions, manage your console library, etc. The Mobile Platform Architect appears to be more involved in the operations of free-to-play mobile games and connecting them to “PlayStation services.”

The job description in full reads as the following:

“PlayStation Studios Mobile is seeking an experienced software engineer to design PlayStation’s platform for developing, publishing, and operating free-to-play mobile games. An individual in this role will spearhead the design and implementation of this platform; work in partnership with internal teams to connect mobile games to PlayStation services; and ensure that all mobile games meet PlayStation’s quality standards.”

Responsibilities for the role include:

Design the system architecture and backend services for the mobile games platform

Measure and improve platform security, availability, throughput and cost efficiency

Provide technical leadership and guidance to the platform engineering team

Establish pipelines and processes to facilitate the delivery of high-quality software

Collaborate across teams to integrate the platform with internal services

Influence and contribute to the platform engineering roadmap

Clearly communicate end-to-end system behavior to platform users and stakeholders

Actively track technical innovations, changes, and trends affecting mobile game development

PlayStation has not yet given any indication of what its overall goals for the mobile market may be. However, considering that Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard folds Candy Crush developer King under its belt, PlayStation may be looking to break into the mobile market itself.