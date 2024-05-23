Sonos Dads and Grads Sale: Save Up to 25% Off

Sonos has announced an upcoming sale to celebrate dads and grads, offering up to 25% off savings on select speakers.

With Father’s Day coming on Sunday, June 16, and graduations taking place next month, this is the time to give dads and grads “a gift they’ll actually want,” said Sonos in an email to iPhone in Canada on Thursday.

The biggest sale is 25% off the Move 2 portable speaker, one of our favourites, while there’s 20% off other flagship speakers such as the company’s Arc home theatre soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Sub, new Era 100 and Era 300 speakers and more.

Check out the sales below:

The Sonos Dads and Grads sale kicks off on May 30 through June 16, and looks to be the best time to save on speakers.

Earlier this week, the company announced new Sonos Ace headphones and Roam 2 portable speaker.