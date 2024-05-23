Sonos Dads and Grads Sale: Save Up to 25% Off

IIC Deals
20 seconds ago

Sonos era 300 lifestyle

Sonos has announced an upcoming sale to celebrate dads and grads, offering up to 25% off savings on select speakers.

With Father’s Day coming on Sunday, June 16, and graduations taking place next month, this is the time to give dads and grads “a gift they’ll actually want,” said Sonos in an email to iPhone in Canada on Thursday.

The biggest sale is 25% off the Move 2 portable speaker, one of our favourites, while there’s 20% off other flagship speakers such as the company’s Arc home theatre soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Sub, new Era 100 and Era 300 speakers and more.

Check out the sales below:

The Sonos Dads and Grads sale kicks off on May 30 through June 16, and looks to be the best time to save on speakers.

Earlier this week, the company announced new Sonos Ace headphones and Roam 2 portable speaker.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Deals

planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from May 22

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Save up to...
IIC Deals
13 hours ago

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max Sale Drops Prices by Up to 24%

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) and AirPods Max are on sale right now, with a coupon discount taking them down to near historical lows on Amazon.ca. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging case are on sale for $278.99, but a $27.89 coupon applied takes it down to $251.79, saving you $78 or about 24%...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Drops to Lowest Price Ever, 25% Off

Do you need more Apple AirTags in your life? This might be the time to jump on these trackers, as the 4-pack has just dropped to the lowest price ever on Amazon.ca. After a special $10.80 off coupon as you can see in our screenshot below, the 4-pack of AirTags which normally costs $129 drops...
IIC Deals
3 days ago