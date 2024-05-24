New on Crave: June 2024

Bell Media’s Crave has released its list of new titles coming to the streaming service in June 2024.

Highlights include the STARZ original series Power Book II: Ghost, with its season premiere on June 7. Love Island USA is coming on June 11, while the biggest anticipated arrival is HBO’s House of the Dragon second season, premiering on June 16.

Check out the full list of new titles and movies coming to Crave in June 2024 below:

HBO and Max

HBO’s REN FAIRE , Season 1, Episode 1 Series Premiere (June 2 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 1 Series Premiere (June 2 at 9 p.m. ET) AM I OK? (June 6)

(June 6) HBO’s FANTASMAS , Season 1, Episode 1 Series Premiere (June 7 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 1 Series Premiere (June 7 at 11 p.m. ET) MAX’s HANNAH EINBINDER: EVERYTHING MUST GO (June 13)

(June 13) HBO’S HOUSE OF THE DRAGON , Season 2, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 16 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 16 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s HERE TO CLIMB Documentary (June 18 at 9 p.m. ET)

Documentary (June 18 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s SLAVE PLAY. NOT A MOVIE. A PLAY Documentary (June 20 at 9 p.m. ET)

Documentary (June 20 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s STEVIE VAN ZANDT: DISCIPLE Documentary (June 22 at 8 p.m. ET)

Documentary (June 22 at 8 p.m. ET) HBO’s ONE SOUTH: PORTRAIT OF A PSYCH UNIT, Episodes 1-2 Documentary (June 25 at 9 p.m. ET)

Movies

BAD BOYS (June 5)

(June 5) BAD BOYS II (June 5)

(June 5) SUZE (June 7)

(June 7) A HAUNTING IN VENICE (June 7)

(June 7) RACE FOR GLORY: AUDI VS LANCIA (June 7)

(June 7) TAKEN (June 7)

(June 7) OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN (June 7)

(June 7) LONDON HAS FALLEN (June 7)

(June 7) ANGEL HAS FALLEN (June 7)

(June 7) WHIP IT (June 12)

(June 12) QUEEN TUT (June 14)

(June 14) MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (June 14)

(June 14) CREED 3 (June 14)

(June 14) RYE LANE (June 14)

(June 14) TAKE THIS WALTZ (June 19)

(June 19) THE YEAR DOLLY PARTON WAS MY MOM (June 20)

(June 20) TAUTUKTAVUK (June 21)

(June 21) MANODROME (June 21)

(June 21) CHEVALIER (June 21)

(June 21) RU (June 21)

(June 21) BROOKLYN (June 21)

(June 21) THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (June 22)

(June 22) LIFE OF PI (June 25)

(June 25) ONE RANGER (June 28)

(June 28) MADAME WEB (June 28)

(June 28) CON AIR (June 28)

(June 28) FULL METAL JACKET (June 30)

Highlighted Programming

ROAST BATTLE CANADA , Season 4, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET) Crave Original Series WHO KILLED WCW? , Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 4 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 4 at 10 p.m. ET) THE GOOD DOCTOR , Season 7 (June 7)

, Season 7 (June 7) SHERWOOD , Episodes 1-10 (June 8)

, Episodes 1-10 (June 8) LOVE ISLAND USA , Season 6, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 11)

, Season 6, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 11) JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION , Season 7A (June 14)

, Season 7A (June 14) CTV Original Series SULLIVAN’S CROSSING , Season 2, Episodes 9-10 Season Finale (June 15)

, Season 2, Episodes 9-10 Season Finale (June 15) Crave Original Series BELFLOWER , Season 1, Episodes 9-10 Season Finale (June 20)

, Season 1, Episodes 9-10 Season Finale (June 20) TEEN MOM: FAMILY REUNION , Season 3 (June 21)

, Season 3 (June 21) SNOWPIERCER , Seasons 1-3 (June 21)

, Seasons 1-3 (June 21) Crave Original Series SHORESY , Season 3, Episode 6 Season Finale (June 21)

, Season 3, Episode 6 Season Finale (June 21) THE CHALLENGE , Season 39 (June 21)

, Season 39 (June 21) MOLANG , Season 1 (June 22)

, Season 1 (June 22) RIDICULOUSNESS , Season 37 (June 28)

, Season 37 (June 28) THE CHI , Season 6, Episode 16 Season Finale (June 28)

, Season 6, Episode 16 Season Finale (June 28) COUPLES THERAPY, Season 4, Episode 9 Mid-Season Finale (June 28 at 10 p.m. ET)

STARZ