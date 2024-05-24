New on Crave: June 2024

Bell Media’s Crave has released its list of new titles coming to the streaming service in June 2024.
Highlights include the STARZ original series Power Book II: Ghost, with its season premiere on June 7. Love Island USA is coming on June 11, while the biggest anticipated arrival is HBO’s House of the Dragon second season, premiering on June 16.
Check out the full list of new titles and movies coming to Crave in June 2024 below:
HBO and Max
HBO’s REN FAIRE, Season 1, Episode 1 Series Premiere (June 2 at 9 p.m. ET)
AM I OK? (June 6)
HBO’s FANTASMAS, Season 1, Episode 1 Series Premiere (June 7 at 11 p.m. ET)
MAX’s HANNAH EINBINDER: EVERYTHING MUST GO (June 13)
HBO’S HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, Season 2, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 16 at 9 p.m. ET)
HBO’s HERE TO CLIMBDocumentary (June 18 at 9 p.m. ET)
HBO’s SLAVE PLAY. NOT A MOVIE. A PLAYDocumentary (June 20 at 9 p.m. ET)
HBO’s STEVIE VAN ZANDT: DISCIPLEDocumentary (June 22 at 8 p.m. ET)
HBO’s ONE SOUTH: PORTRAIT OF A PSYCH UNIT, Episodes 1-2 Documentary (June 25 at 9 p.m. ET)
Movies
BAD BOYS (June 5)
BAD BOYS II (June 5)
SUZE (June 7)
A HAUNTING IN VENICE (June 7)
RACE FOR GLORY: AUDI VS LANCIA (June 7)
TAKEN (June 7)
OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN (June 7)
LONDON HAS FALLEN (June 7)
ANGEL HAS FALLEN (June 7)
WHIP IT (June 12)
QUEEN TUT (June 14)
MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (June 14)
CREED 3 (June 14)
RYE LANE (June 14)
TAKE THIS WALTZ (June 19)
THE YEAR DOLLY PARTON WAS MY MOM (June 20)
TAUTUKTAVUK (June 21)
MANODROME (June 21)
CHEVALIER (June 21)
RU (June 21)
BROOKLYN (June 21)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (June 22)
LIFE OF PI (June 25)
ONE RANGER (June 28)
MADAME WEB (June 28)
CON AIR (June 28)
FULL METAL JACKET (June 30)
Highlighted Programming
ROAST BATTLE CANADA, Season 4, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET)
Crave Original Series WHO KILLED WCW?, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 4 at 10 p.m. ET)
THE GOOD DOCTOR, Season 7 (June 7)
SHERWOOD, Episodes 1-10 (June 8)
LOVE ISLAND USA, Season 6, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 11)
JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION, Season 7A (June 14)
CTV Original Series SULLIVAN’S CROSSING, Season 2, Episodes 9-10 Season Finale (June 15)
Crave Original Series BELFLOWER, Season 1, Episodes 9-10 Season Finale (June 20)
TEEN MOM: FAMILY REUNION, Season 3 (June 21)
SNOWPIERCER, Seasons 1-3 (June 21)
Crave Original Series SHORESY, Season 3, Episode 6 Season Finale (June 21)
THE CHALLENGE, Season 39 (June 21)
MOLANG, Season 1 (June 22)
RIDICULOUSNESS, Season 37 (June 28)
THE CHI, Season 6, Episode 16 Season Finale (June 28)
COUPLES THERAPY, Season 4, Episode 9 Mid-Season Finale (June 28 at 10 p.m. ET)
STARZ
WARM BODIES (June 1)
THE MARTIAN (June 7)
POWER BOOK II: GHOST, Season 4A, Episode 1 Season Premiere (June 7)
ALL SOULS (June 7)
I STILL KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER (June 7)
ENEMY (June 7)
POWER BOOK II: GHOST, Season 4A, Episode 2 (June 14)
THE MATRIX (June 14)
THE MATRIX RELOADED (June 14)
THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS (June 14)
JOE DIRT (June 14)
CLICK (June 14)
THE LEGO MOVIE (June 14)
THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE (June 14)
THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE (June 14)
POWER BOOK II: GHOST, Season 4A, Episode 3 (June 21)
THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME (June 21)
FOOLS RUSH IN (June 21)
SQUEALER (June 24)
POWER BOOK II: GHOST, Season 4A, Episode 4 (June 28)
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has urged the commissioner of the Competition Bureau to investigate a partnership between Canada’s largest grocery chain, Loblaw, and Glentel, which is owned by Rogers and Bell. “Loblaws isn’t content just ripping off Canadians when it comes to their groceries. Loblaws is teaming up with Rogers and Bell to rip off...
Bell's network in the Welland, Ontario region has been targeted by vandals once more. Last weekend, Bell teams worked around the clock to restore services following a copper theft incident. However, the newly repaired cables were damaged again this morning due to another attempted theft, said Bell on Wednesday. Welland is located about 30 minutes...
Pierre Karl Péladeau, CEO of Québecor, is urging the federal government to intervene in a deal between Loblaw and a company owned by Rogers and Bell. The agreement could result in Québecor and other wireless providers being excluded from 180 Loblaw-owned stores through The Mobile Shop kiosks, reports CBC News. In a letter sent to...