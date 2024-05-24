Rare Apple iPod Prototype Unveils Unreleased Tetris Clone ‘Stacker’

A rare glimpse into Apple’s developmental past has surfaced with the discovery of an early third-generation iPod prototype featuring an unreleased Tetris-like game called “Stacker” (via MacRumors).

Renowned for uncovering rare Apple prototypes, AppleDemoYT recently shared images and a video showcasing this unique device. The prototype, identified as a “DVT” unit, signifies it was in the Design Validation Testing stage—a critical phase in product development and evaluation.

This particular iPod prototype bears the model number A1023, a designation not seen in any officially released iPod Classic models. The device was reportedly acquired from an electronics recycler in China, sold “as is” for parts.

Manufactured in the 14th week of 2003, this prototype predates the official release of the third-generation iPod by over a month. It operates on an early version of iPodOS 2.0 and includes several placeholder games, with “Stacker” being the most notable.

In this game, players manipulate falling blocks using the iPod’s scroll wheel, aligning them to clear lines and score points—a clear nod to the classic Tetris gameplay.

Aside from “Stacker,” the prototype contains other games with working titles such as Block0, Chopper, and Klondike.

Additionally, a unique battery testing playlist filled with classical music was discovered on the device, suggesting its use in battery life assessments during development.

Intrigued by the unreleased game, AppleDemoYT reached out to Tony Fadell, often referred to as the “godfather of the iPod.” Fadell revealed that “Stacker” was omitted from the final release because games were incorporated into later software updates.

The third-generation iPod eventually shipped with games like Brick, Solitaire, Parachute, and Music Quiz, and in 2006, Apple introduced a suite of purchasable games on the iTunes Store, including an official Tetris version.