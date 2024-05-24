You Can Stream All Elite Wrestling Pay-Per-Views on DAZN

DAZN and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) have formed a new collaboration to stream AEW’s upcoming Pay-Per-View events, AEW: Double or Nothing and AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Starting this weekend, fans around the world (including in Canada) can buy AEW PPV events directly through DAZN. This Sunday, May 26, AEW: Double or Nothing will return to Las Vegas for its fifth edition, taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“We are pleased to be partnering with AEW to bring their exhilarating Pay-Per-View events to audiences across the globe,” said Pete Oliver, CEO of Growth Markets at DAZN in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “By providing fans with access to these blockbuster events, we aim to elevate the sports viewing experience and enable wrestling fans to experience every moment of the action, from thrilling matches to surprise appearances.”

Sunday’s event will feature the following matchups:

AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

Anarchy in the Arena: Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, & Jack Perry vs. Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, & FTR

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Malakai Black

AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

FTW Championship: “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK vs Katsuyori Shibata

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

“Switchblade” Jay White and The Gunns vs. Death Triangle

On June 30, DAZN will broadcast AEW and NJPW’s (New Japan Pro Wrestling) joint PPV special AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door live from UBS Arena on Long Island, NY. More details about this event will be released in the coming weeks, says DAZN.

You can click here to sign up for DAZN in Canada.